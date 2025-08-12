Who Is Yaya Mayweather? What To Know About Floyd Mayweather's Daughter

Floyd Mayweather's earned his fair share of achievements throughout his professional boxing career ... and starting a family's pretty up there on that list!

The champion boxer's fathered a few kids over the course of his life, including his first daughter, who goes by Yaya -- the shortened form of Iyanna -- and she's made a few headlines of her own over the years.

We're going to check out what the athlete's second child's been up to over the course of her life ... and see how her road through adulthood hasn't always been the most smooth.

Floyd Shares Daughter Yaya With A Former Girlfriend

Mayweather shares his eldest daughter with his former girlfriend, Melissa Brim, who gave birth to Yaya in May 2000.

The boxer's been pretty open about his affection for his second child, and we revealed he hooked her up with a 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith for her 14th birthday -- that's a hell of a gift!

And the lavish spending didn't stop there ... because he spent a cool seven figures on her Sweet 16 party, which featured performances from Drake and Future.

It looks like the performers inspired Yaya a little bit, because she released a rap track titled "Oh Okay" in 2018.

Yaya Has A Child With NBA YoungBoy

Yaya's received attention for her love life as well, and she's been linked to rapper NBA YoungBoy on several occasions over the past few years.

Even though they might not be in a romantic relationship, the two are definitely connected for life ... because she gave birth to one of his many, many children -- a son they named Kentrell Jr., in 2021.

And get this -- the rapper's fans began speculating about a potential second pregnancy for the couple in August 2025, when he apparently claimed she was getting ready to welcome another child in his track "This Month Confessions," which was released as part of his mixtape "Deshawn."

The thing is, Yaya flat-out denied the rumors in several Instagram Stories to let her fans know she wasn't planning to expand her family -- although she did show her support for her former flame.

She's Had A Bit Of Legal Trouble Over The Years

Yaya's legal history's a bit complicated ... she was involved in a stabbing incident in April 2020, according to NBC News.

The incident reportedly went down when the boxer's daughter arrived at a home where NBA YoungBoy was staying with a woman named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs.

Yaya and Jacobs apparently started having an argument, which resulted in Jacobs being injured with a knife, after which she was taken to a local hospital -- oh yeah, and we shared Yaya's mugshot when all the dust settled.