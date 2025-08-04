Who Is Travis Hunter's Wife Leanna Lenee? Get To Know The Social Media Star

How Leanna Lenee Was Criticized By Travis Hunter's Fans

Travis Hunter's earned himself plenty of achievements over the years ... and we think he's counting his marriage to Leanna Lenee as one of them!

The social media personality started off as a friend of the Heisman Trophy-winning athlete before she became his girlfriend and eventually transitioned into the role of his wife -- all within a few years.

We're going to take a look at the background of the football player's partner ... and see how her reaction to one of her husband's biggest accolades made waves across the internet.

Leanna And Travis Met When She Was A Teenager

Lenee revealed she was just 19 years old when she first met Travis in a video she shared on her TikTok account in 2024.

The social media personality, who holds a degree from Georgia's Kennesaw State University, became Hunter's girlfriend in February 2022 ... although she confessed she'd initially turned down his advances in a video shared on their shared YouTube account.

The athlete and his partner became engaged two years later, and she commemorated the occasion by sharing a set of photos on her Instagram account that February.

Hunter and Lenee eventually made things official between them at a wedding ceremony in Tennessee in May 2025.

Leanna Became The Subject Of Controversy In Late 2024

The thing is, Lenee hasn't always been viewed favorably by many of Hunter's fans, and she received criticism after a video showing coach Deion Sanders reportedly telling her to stand up after her now-husband won the Heisman Trophy went viral on X in December 2024.

The social media figure garnered even further online heat after a second video showing her apparently being rude to her partner while taking photos with his fans surfaced on social media.

Hunter came to his then-fiancée's defense while streaming on Twitch that same month, according to People, and he claimed she'd cried herself to sleep after drinking what he described as an "odee amount" of alcohol.

He then said Lenee hadn't done anything wrong when he was with his fans, and asserted she was spending time with his family while he took photos with the event's attendees.

Lenee Shared A Video Apparently Showing Her Dealing With The Backlash

The social media figure shared a video apparently shot around the period when she was receiving criticism from Hunter's fans on her TikTok account in July 2025.

In the clip, Lenee is seen sobbing and apparently talking to an off-screen figure, although her original audio had been replaced.

She also wrote a lengthy message in her post's caption and expressed she wished she "could go back and hug December me," whom she didn't "recognize."