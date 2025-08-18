Who Is Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce? Get To Know The Athlete

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past decade or so, you know Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop stars right now -- and of all time, it turns out -- and she's certainly built herself a solid fanbase over the years!

And even though some of her listeners might say otherwise, it looks like her biggest fan of all is her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who was well on his own way to superstardom before he started dating the singer.

Here's a look at how the NFL star carved out a place for himself within the world of professional football ... and ended up being around for some of his girlfriend's biggest career moments.

Travis Was a Three-Sport Athlete ... And Played Quarterback

Kelce's athletic career stretches all the way back to his teenage years, when he was a three-sport athlete -- basketball, baseball and football, to be exact -- while attending Ohio's Cleveland Heights High School.

He later attended the University of Cincinnati -- as did his brother Jason -- where he joined the school's football squad and played at quarterback and tight end.

The athlete had to sit out for the 2010 season after testing positive for marijuana use, although he came back strong for the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Kelce ended up being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs as a tight end in 2013, and he's remained with the team ever since.

Travis Dominated as a Tight End in the NFL

Kelce's time with the Chiefs didn't exactly start off with a bang, as he spent much of the 2013 NFL season on the sidelines with a knee injury.

However, he came back strong in his subsequent years with the league, and he's set numerous records with both the Chiefs and the NFL as a whole over the length of his career in professional football.

Plus, his skills on the gridiron have helped the Chiefs go all the way to the Super Bowl four times, and he currently has three Super Bowl rings.

Oh yeah, and he's had some high-profile fans cheering in the stands for him at more than one Super Bowl ... we'll explain more in just a minute.

Travis and Taylor Started Dating in 2023

Alright, folks, here's the fun stuff you've been waiting for ... Kelce and Swift were first linked in 2023, when he was spotted at one of the stops on her "Eras" tour.

Afterward, on the "New Heights" podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason -- a retired Philadelphia Eagles center -- he talked about being "mesmerized" by the star, and said he was upset he didn't get to meet Taylor. He said he'd made a friendship bracelet specifically for Taylor -- with his phone number on it -- but didn't get to give it to her in person.

Friends surrounding both celebs got the message to Taylor -- even the Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid reached out to Taylor's father, a friend of his, to vouch for Travis.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor told Time Magazine.

Taylor admitted they got in touch and started hanging out ... and they really set off the rumor mill when she began attending his games.

And by the time she was pictured planting a kiss on his cheek in October 2023, it was pretty apparent the two were an item, and their romance brought plenty of attention to both Kelce's career and the Chiefs as a team.

Plus, she was in the stands when the Chiefs won it all at the 2024 Super Bowl -- and the pair locked lips on the field at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, after the game's fairytale ending went down.

Swift was also in attendance at the 2025 Super Bowl, which saw the Chiefs lose to the Philadelphia Eagles ... and Travis later credited his girlfriend's music with helping him get through his post-loss rough patch.

He's Been Supportive of Her Career

Kelce's been a source of support for Swift over the course of their relationship, and he's collaborated with her on more than a few occasions -- like when she brought him out onstage for a skit at a 2024 stop on her "Eras" tour!

And he eventually got over his shyness about sharing photos with her on his Instagram account, as he posted several snaps with the singer in July 2025.

Oh yeah, and Swift collaborated with her boyfriend to make a few big announcements ... like dropping an official confirmation about her 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl" on his "New Heights" podcast.