Eagles Dominate Chiefs To Win Super Bowl LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles put an end to the Kansas City Chiefs' hopes at history -- they just dismantled the back-to-back champions to win the Super Bowl!!

It was shockingly a one-sided affair from start to finish -- Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs offense stumbled out the gate ... and never got their rhythm until it was too late.

The main issue for the three-time SB MVP?? His offensive line struggled to protect him ... making his life a living hell for the majority of the game.

The Eagles, meanwhile had countless big-time plays -- including two picks off the 29-year-old Mahomes (one ending in a touchdown for the birthday boy, rookie Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean).

Hurts got the first touchdown of the game with a tush push rush from near the goal line ... and AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith also caught scores through the air.

It was a quiet night from superstar Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, but when the rest of the squad is firing on all cylinders like that ... he didn't really need to go off.

Hurts was named the Super Bowl MVP ... after going 17-22 for 221 yards and two touchdowns on the night. He also had over 70 yards on the ground.

Mahomes, on the other hand, had 257 yards and three touchdowns in his second Super Bowl loss ... but the majority of that production came after the game was considered over.