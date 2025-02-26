Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift's Music Getting Him Through Super Bowl Heartbreak

Taylor Swift is playing a major role in getting Travis Kelce out of his Super Bowl funk ... with the Kansas City Chiefs superstar revealing her music is the soundtrack to his recovery after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 35-year-old tight end talked all about being down in the dumps on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason, on Wednesday ... when the retired offensive lineman asked his go-to remedy.

"Jason, the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first, right?" Travis said. "I listen to music that is very telling of my mood."

So ... what tunes are on the playlist?? His girlfriend's, of course.

"I just listen to Taylor's music," he admitted. "She has something for everything."

Jason cosigned the move ... agreeing that Swift has a knack for making songs to go with any occasion.

Travis went on to say just how down bad he was after Philly beat the brakes off his team ... saying the Eagles "broke my heart."

Travis was clearly upset with the loss, but also his performance on Feb. 9 ... previously saying on the pod he was "kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field" and the result was a "tough pill to swallow."

