Travis Kelce Expected To Return To Chiefs In 2025, GM Says

Travis Kelce hasn't revealed his plans for 2025 ... but according to the Kansas City Chiefs general manager, you can expect to see him take the field next season -- with Brett Veach revealing as far as he knows, the superstar tight end does NOT intend to retire.

The front office exec shared his side of the speculation at the NFL Combine on Tuesday ... saying during exit interviews, TK seemed fired up to get back at it after coming up short in Super Bowl LIX.

Brett Veach on Travis Kelce’s future: He still has that fire and we went into the offseason under the assumption he’ll be back in 2025 pic.twitter.com/Ptn2OQ1Uxi — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) February 25, 2025 @Chase_Senior

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was also asked about his offensive weapon ... but he really just said all that's important right now is Kelce gets some time to relax after the long season.

There has been a lot of chatter about Kelce's future ... and the only thing he's disclosed about it is that he wasn't going to make a quick decision after the loss.