Travis Kelce Sidesteps Diamond Shopping Question

Reporters are trying their damnedest to get Travis Kelce to slip up and reveal whether he plans to put a ring on Taylor Swift's finger ... but the Chiefs superstar is giving a masterclass in evading the topic -- sidestepping several questions with ease during Super Bowl week.

The 35-year-old tight end was asked if he's recently gone diamond shopping during his availability on Wednesday ... an eye roll-inducing attempt at finding out whether he's been thinking about proposing to his pop icon girlfriend.

Kelce sniffed it out right away ... and played dumb when sharing his take on whether diamonds are a "good investment."

"Yeah, why not?" Kelce said. "I mean, these Super Bowl rings are filled with them, so yeah."

When the reporter followed up by asking if he's been in the market for a rock ... he didn't take the bait.

"I like earrings, I like necklaces, stuff like that."

Of course, everyone wants to know if Kelce is going to get down on one knee anytime soon ... as the two have been dating for over a year now. There was even speculation they were already engaged, but that turned out to be untrue.