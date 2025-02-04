Travis Kelce Raves Over Taylor Swift's Homemade Pop-Tarts, 'Unbelievable'

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce REALLY loves his pastries ... 'cause the Kansas City Chiefs superstar says out of every dish Taylor Swift has made for him, her homemade Pop-Tarts take the cake.

35-year-old Kelce was asked all about his girlfriend during his Super Bowl press conference on Monday ... and at one point, he revealed what Tay creation gets him drooling the most.

"She is quite the cook," Kelce told the media in New Orleans. "I would say, man, I'm a breakfast guy, man. Her pop-tarts are unbelievable, man. Homemade pop-tarts. They're unbelievable."

Kelce's clearly getting more comfortable talking about his time in the kitchen with his girlfriend ... 'cause back in June 2024, he elected to keep their cooking time details private -- before revealing her Pop-Tarts and cinnamon rolls really do slap.

The tight end isn't the only one who can't get enough of Swift's treats -- as we previously reported, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the singer previously hooked the team up with her confections ... but said his offensive linemen got a hold of them before he was able to try them out.