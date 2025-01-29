Travis Kelce Trolled By Eagles Fan Michael Blackson, 'Taylor Swift's Boyfriend'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Super Bowl LIX is still over a week away, but Michael Blackson's already bringing the trash talk to Travis Kelce's doorstep -- trolling him over his facial hair and his famous relationship!!

The diehard Eagles supporter unleashed the needling during a sitdown with TMZ Sports this week -- just hours after Philadelphia punched its ticket to the Big Game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Blackson made fun of Kelce's propensity to play with his beard trimmer ... before insisting, "I don't even know his name!"

"I just call him Taylor Swift's boyfriend," the comedian said.

Blackson stopped the unloading there -- but we're sure he's got much more waiting in the chamber ... especially considering how big of an Eagles fan he actually is.

The 53-year-old -- who was born in Ghana but moved to Philly as a teenager -- attended the Eagles' NFC Championship Game in the loudest jacket possible ... and promised he'd be at the Super Bowl in New Orleans with a similar 'fit.

He made it clear he's expecting his team to beat Kelce's -- guaranteeing it'd be a "blow out."

As for the celebration that would ensue -- particularly after the wild times Birds supporters had in the aftermath of the win over the Commanders -- Blackson expects it to be epic.