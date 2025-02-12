Travis Kelce Reacts to 'Tough' Super Bowl LIX Loss

Play video content New Heights

Travis Kelce is reflecting on his "tough" Super Bowl LIX loss after the Philadelphia Eagles blocked the Kansas City Chiefs from becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

TK admits he is beating himself up for his performance, telling brother Jason Kelce on their latest "New Heights" episode ... "Couldn't find a lick of momentum. I'm kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field."

He admits he wasn't following orders responsibly or acting as a leader to his teammates, explaining, "I put a lot of that on myself as the guy that's been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl."

The tight end knows the big loss wasn't just his fault -- he says the Chiefs were not executing play calls the way they should have been.

He calls taking the L "a tough pill to swallow" and a "hard reality" ... even personally apologizing to Chiefs Kingdom.

After tipping his hat to the Eagles ... Travis also addresses speculation about his retirement. He confirms he's not making any decisions right now and is focused on being there for his teammates and coaches.

The three-time Super Bowl champ is also leaning into all the good in his life, saying ... "I have a beautiful life. I have loved ones, I have the most amazing family in the world that supports me in everything that I do."