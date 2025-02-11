Jason Kelce Torn Over Super Bowl Results, Happy For Eagles, Feeling For Travis

Jason Kelce is happy and sad at the same damn time ... saying on one hand, he's thrilled his former team won the Super Bowl -- but on the other?? He's taking Travis' loss hard.

After spending a day to gather his thoughts, the Philadelphia Eagles legend shared how he felt following the Birds' 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs ... laying it out in what he dubbed "the longest tweet ever."

The future Hall of Famer first explained what it was like to essentially root for both sides ... saying he now understands how things were for his parents when they had to watch the two brothers face off in Super Bowl LVII.

Kelce then gave Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni and the rest of his old squad their flowers ... saying they proved the critics wrong -- and it was special to watch from afar.

"A true representation of the toughness and grit that makes Philadelphia what it is," Kelce said. "Well done fellas, well f***ing done."

As for his baby bro, Jason said even though he's crushed to see Travis come up short, he knows the tight end isn't looking for sympathy.

"He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past," Jason added.