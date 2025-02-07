Jason Kelce Laughs Off F-Slur Incident Joke During Roast Session

Play video content

Jason Kelce can clearly take a joke -- even if it's about his controversial interaction with a fan at the Penn State game last year ... 'cause the future Hall of Famer laughed off a jab about his viral f-slur during a savage roast session.

The Philadelphia Eagles legend got on the hot seat during his appearance on Friday's episode of "Pardon My Take" ... when Barstool Sports employee Kate Mannion joined the show to unload some of her most brutal bars.

The segment covered pretty much everything -- from Taylor Swift to Mama Kelce to his recent overexposure in the media.

But one quip certainly stood out ... as it referenced the November altercation at the Penn State vs. Ohio State game in Happy Valley, when a man called Kelce's brother, Travis, a homophobic slur -- which he repeated.

"Someone got in your face to call your brother the f-slur," Mannion said ... to which Kelce sighed and replied, "Yeah."

"That used to happen to me too in high school," Mannion continued. "But my brother was on the robotics team, so it checked out."

Big Cat, PFT Commenter and Kelce couldn't help but burst out in laughter ... and Mannion had just a few more playful swipes before ultimately expressing her utmost adoration for the guy.

It's rather interesting ... as Kelce previously expressed serious regret over his actions -- saying he should have done better at the time.