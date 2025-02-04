Jason Kelce Hits New Orleans With Look-Alikes

Jason Kelce is already all over everyone's televisions, but he's now invading New Orleans ... 'cause the retired Philadelphia Eagles legend hit the Super Bowl city with a bunch of doppelgängers!!

Travis' brother was roaming around Crescent City with a camera crew on Tuesday ... with a bunch of bearded, burly men in tow.

It looks like it could be part of an ad for Courtyard by Marriott ... as the guys were draped in black and yellow letterman jackets sporting the hotel chain name.

To really make it Jason-palooza, there were even balloons with the former lineman's face etched on them.

The 'New Heights' host was already the center of his own look-alike contest in Philly amid the trend (à la Timothée Chalamet and Jeremy Allen White) ... with the winner even getting posted as Kelce's avatar on X.

Witnesses say Jason was super fan-friendly during the outing ... posing for pics with his supporters in attendance.

Travis recently talked about going up against Jason's old team in SBLIX this Sunday ... saying he wishes it was Kelce Bowl 2.0, but knows his older bro is enjoying retirement.