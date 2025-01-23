$200k Memorabilia Scam Uncovered, 3 Charged W/ Selling Fake Jason Kelce Merch

Jason Kelce's signature is worth a pretty penny ... and officials say three people tried to capitalize, allegedly selling $200K worth of fake memorabilia, before they were busted!

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office (PA) announced Thursday that Robert Capone, LeeAnn Branco, and Joseph Parenti are facing 60 felony counts, ranging from theft to forgery, for their alleged roles in the scheme.

Capone, 51, Branco, 43, and Parenti, 39, are accused of lying about the authenticity and provenance of more than 1,100 items, including helmets, jerseys, photos and footballs, advertising the items on a website as real-deal signed Kelce merch.

Authorities say Branco, in June 2024, attended an autograph signing in Pennsylvania where Kelce was present, taking a photo with the Pro Bowl lineman "in order to validate her in-the-presence authentication of the forged memorabilia that was never actually signed by Kelce."

Ultimately, officials say the fake items were sold through two sports memorabilia businesses owned by Capone and Parenti, with Branco, an employee of Beckett Authentication Services, providing false verification.

After items were sold, authorities say a local police department was tipped off that something was wrong ... and they began investigating.

Capone was arraigned on Wednesday ... and released on $100k bail. He has a hearing scheduled in early February.