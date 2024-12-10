Jason Kelce In Clear, PA Police Close Investigation In Phone Smashing Incident

Jason Kelce can officially move on from the phone-smashing incident at Penn State last month ... as University Police tell TMZ Sports they've closed the investigation into the incident.

A spokeswoman for the department told us the case has been closed, as "The individual in the video footage circulating on social media has not been identified, and no one has come forward to University Police with a related complaint about damage to personal property."

The viral incident occurred when a "fan" approached the Eagles legend and shouted at him, "Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f***** for dating Taylor Swift."

You know the rest ... Kelce grabbed the man's phone, spiked it into the ground, and then repeated a slur that the fan had previously hurled at him -- which the future Hall of Famer later apologized for on ESPN airwaves.

"Listen, I'm not happy with anything that took place," he said. "I'm not proud of it. In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate and I just don't think that's a productive thing. I really don't."

Travis Kelce had his brother's back ... saying he was just defending his family, and that there is no hate in Jason's heart.

