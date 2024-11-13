Jason Kelce Admits To Pooping Himself Before NFL Game, 'It Was Disgusting!'

Play video content New Heights

Detriot Lions LB Jason Houston isn't the first NFL player to (allegedly) crap himself ... Jason Kelce just admitted to making a mud pie in his uniform -- albeit BEFORE the game!

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center relayed the poopy story during the newest episode of his and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast ... just days after Houston, a 3rd-year player for the Lions, went viral for what the internet believes was him crapping his pants (FWIW, Jason vehemently denied the allegation, saying it was a stain from a sports drink) during SNF.

"The reason why I hate white pants," Kelce told his brother Travis.

"I would like to say that I have never done this and luckily I haven't been out there during a game and done this before."

But, it has happened to Kelce ... just not during the game.

The 37-year-old told a story of a "shart" gone wrong -- as the future Hall of Famer was just about to hit the field for warm-ups.

"Lane [Johnson] comes up to me after warms ups. He's like 'hey you got s*** all up and down your pants right now'."

"It was disgusting!" Jason said.

Still, Kelce doesn't think Houston should be embarrassed, pointing out that plenty of players have ended up poopin' themselves during a game.

As for Houston's excuse, Kelce ain't buyin' it at all.

"You and I both know he didn't sit on no Gatorade," Kelce said, "not in that exact specific spot."