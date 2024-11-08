Jason Kelce Grabs Smoothies In L.A. One Week After Phone-Smashing Incident

Jason Kelce has resurfaced in Los Angeles a week after he was caught up in that now-viral altercation with a Penn State fan ... and through one public outing in the City of Angels so far, he's avoided any sort of issues.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center was spotted grabbing smoothies at Erewhon with his wife, Kylie ... and while he was surrounded by plenty of customers who no doubt recognized him, every interaction he had seemed to be cordial.

Play video content BACKGRID

Of course, while on his way to the PSU vs. Ohio State game on Nov. 2, that was anything but the case ... as he got into a dust-up with a man who called his little brother, Travis, an anti-gay slur.

As you know by now, Jason grabbed the guy's phone and destroyed it in response. He later was seen on video calling the man the same anti-gay slur repeatedly as well.

Play video content 11/2/24 TMZSports.com

Kelce has only been seen a couple times since -- once at Arrowhead Stadium while he was working his "Monday Night Football" gig, and another on Wednesday's episode of "New Heights."

Both times, Kelce expressed remorse for his actions.

Play video content 11/4/24 ESPN