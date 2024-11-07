Penn State Police Still Unable To ID Man Involved In Jason Kelce Incident

While Jason Kelce has expressed remorse over his actions during a viral confrontation with a "fan" in Happy Valley last weekend, Penn State cops still have not been able to ID the man who started the altercation with the retired NFL star.

A spokesperson for the university police department tells TMZ Sports that they do not know the identity of the guy, adding no one has come forward to make a complaint over their personal property (smashed phone) being damaged.

FYI, an officer who observed some of the incident did file a report.

While Penn State may not know the dude, that hasn't stopped the internet from guessing.

The man going at Kelce was seen wearing a Penn State Hockey sweatshirt which led to speculation he was a member of the team. However, the school athletic department denied those rumors, telling us he has no affiliation with the team.

In fact, they weren't even in town this weekend.

"The team was actually on the road playing games in Minnesota on Friday and Saturday," John Hanna, associate director of strategic communications, said in an email.