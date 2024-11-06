Jason Kelce Was '100% Right' In Phone-Smashing Incident, Rashad McCants Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jason Kelce has received both support and backlash following his viral phone-smashing incident ... but ex-NBA player Rashad McCants is undoubtedly in the future Hall of Famer's corner -- telling TMZ Sports he has no issues with how the Eagles legend dealt with the unruly Penn State fan this weekend.

Kelce's recent outburst has the masses split ... with those in opposition saying he crossed the line by repeating homophobic slurs a man made about his brother, Travis, prior to spiking the cell on the pavement.

The former North Carolina Tar Heels superstar shared his two cents while out in L.A. this week -- before Kelce himself addressed the situation on "Monday Night Countdown" -- and he said the instigator should be counting his lucky stars it didn't escalate further.

"He's lucky [Kelce] didn't punch him," McCants said. "I think Jason is a standup guy. He did what he felt was the right thing at the moment, and that was to not harm the person and to harm what they loved most, and that is that damn phone."

The former Minnesota Timberwolves guard also touched on the homophobic language ... and he's pointing the finger at the guy who used the slur first.

"Someone is saying an F-slur to him about his brother," he said. "You don't get to pick and choose to be the victim."

The man's identity in the video is currently unknown ... and law enforcement is investigating the incident.

But when asked if it would be a bad look for the spectator to pursue legal action for his damaged phone -- the 40-year-old said, "Justice will prevail."

"It's a new type of justice right now."

Ultimately, McCants said athletes are not "normal" people ... and it would behoove the regulars to "not go "f***ing with people who not normal."