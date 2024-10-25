Jason Kelce Reportedly In Talks With ESPN About Hosting Late-Night Show

Move over, Jimmy Kimmel ... Jason Kelce might be about to take up residence in the late-night space -- he's reportedly in talks with ESPN about hosting his own show.

John Ourand of Puck reported Thursday that ESPN honcho Jimmy Pitaro is looking to widen the network's reach -- and part of the plan to accomplish that feat could include an after-hours program starring Kelce.

Unclear if it'd be in the traditional style -- one where a host (like Kimmel) brings in various celebs and athletes to talk about life and upcoming projects in a fun Q-and-A fashion -- although Ourand stated at the very least it "wouldn't be a highlight or recap show."

Kelce, of course, has grown familiar with being behind a microphone and in front of large audiences ... he not only hosts his ultra-popular "New Heights" podcast with his little brother, Travis Kelce, but he has also been breaking down NFL action on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" coverage for the past couple months.

If the project does ultimately get the green light -- Ourand reported Jason's show would likely air on Friday nights ... beginning in January.