Jason Kelce Suffers Wardrobe Issue During 'MNF' Debut, 'My T**s Are Struggling'

Jason Kelce Suffers Wardrobe Issue In 'MNF' Debut ... 'My T**s Are Struggling'

CALLING AN AUDIBLE
It didn't take long for Jason Kelce to make a viral moment during his "Monday Night Football" broadcasting debut ... he suffered a wardrobe mishap and then talked about his "t**s" live on-air -- and the whole scene was hilarious.

The Philadelphia Eagles legend -- who signed on with ESPN earlier this year to help break down Monday night games throughout the 2024-25 season -- forgot his travel bag while on his way to the 49ers vs. Jets tilt in Santa Clara ... so he made a last-minute trip to the mall to fix the issue.

The result ended up being the purchase of a white button-down shirt that was just a little too snug -- and when Scott Van Pelt pointed it all out to the audience at home ... Kelce had some fun with it.

He told his colleagues, "It fits my belly now -- I've lost a little bit of weight. But my t**s are still struggling."

The guys on set let out a huge roar over the imagery -- and it was so funny, it made waves on social media. In fact, Travis Kelce even got word of it ... and posted on X, "Surprised he bought a new one and didn’t just go shirtless."

While off to a bit of an inauspicious start, the evening ended up going pretty smoothly for the ex-offensive lineman ... as he provided solid commentary throughout his big debut on the network.

Only six more days 'til Jason gets in front of the "MNF" cameras again -- but something tells us we'll see him a bit sooner breaking down his now infamous Northern California shopping spree while on his $100 million podcast.

