Jason Kelce Reveals He's Little Spoon In Cuddle Sessions With Wife Kylie

Jason Kelce -- one of the toughest NFL players ever -- just made it clear he's a big softie off the field ... admitting he's the little spoon in cuddle sessions with his wife, Kylie.

The future Hall of Famer and his significant other made the hilarious revelation while playing a "Who's Most Likely To -- Couples Edition" game with the NFL's social media team this week.

The video let fans in on some fun facts about one of the most popular couples in the football world -- including who snores the most (Jason), who eats the most (Jason), and who said "I love you" first (Kylie).

But, the part of the game that had people talking the most online was when they spoke about their bedroom habits -- which apparently involves Kylie being the big spoon.

Check out the video, both pointed right away at Kylie when the question was asked -- without merely a second of hesitation.

Of course, there were haters in the comment section ... multiple people demanded to know "who cares" -- while one called it all "cringe." But, there were many who ate it all up too ... with someone writing, "This is too funny."

No matter what side of the debate you fall on in this one -- one thing's apparent ... Kelce and his little brother, Travis, ain't going away from the cameras anytime soon.