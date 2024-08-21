Adam Sandler Says Travis Kelce Will Have Cameo In 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Play video content NBC

Travis Kelce's stardom continues to rise ... the Chiefs All-Pro tight end will have a cameo in the sequel to one of the best and most beloved comedies ever -- "Happy Gilmore 2" !

Adam Sandler himself revealed the news on Tuesday when he was a guest on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon ... who asked about cameos in the upcoming film.

"We have a nice something for Travis," Sandler said. "He's gonna come by."

"He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny."

The Kansas City Chiefs star is also in talks to appear in another big upcoming movie, "Loose Cannons," produced by famed "John Wick" filmmaker, Chad Stahelski.

On the field, Kelce, who recently signed a two-year, $34.25 million extension (making him the highest-paid TE), is a first-ballot Hall of Famer without question ... and things ain't going too bad off the gridiron, either.

Trav's appearing in the FOX horror series "Grotesquerie" ... as well as hosting "Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?" ... a gig actress Garcelle Beauvais said he knocked out of the park.

He's also happily in love with the biggest pop star in the world, girlfriend Taylor Swift.