Travis & Jason Kelce Ink Massive, $100 Million Deal For 'New Heights' Podcast

Travis and Jason Kelce's bank accounts are reaching "new heights" -- 'cause the pair of NFL brothers just inked a lucrative, new podcast deal worth more than $100 million.

Reports of the contract were made public on Tuesday ... stating the Kelce bros. reached a three-year contract with Amazon's Wondery for ad sales and distribution rights, according to Variety.

The deal will officially kick in on Wednesday ... right before the start of the 2024-25 NFL season.

According to the report, Wondery will have the rights to all video and audio connected to the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" show ... meaning the platform can cash in on all past, present and future episodes.

The Kelces released a joint statement on the huge contract ... saying they're stoked to partner with Wondery for the future of the pod.

"We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to 'New Heights!'" the bros said.

The show has gathered quite a following since its launch in 2022 ... but got even more popular when Travis started dating Taylor Swift. Travis even revealed on the pod his botched plans to initially connect with Swift at her Arrowhead Stadium show in 2023 ... and as we all know, they have since become one of the most popular couples around.

It's yet another big development for the Kelces -- as Travis is booking TV and movie deals left and right ... and Jason is slated to make his full-time debut on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" this season.