Jason Kelce Shotguns Beers With Fans At Charity Golf Tournament

Jason Kelce Shotguns Beers With Fans ... Boozy Monday Morning!!!
Jason Kelce might have quit football, but he clearly hasn't retired from drinking yet ... as the former Eagles star was seen crushing beers with fans at a charity golf event on Monday morning.
Kelce shotgunned the cold ones with the guys while out at Manufacturers Golf & Country Club in Pennsylvania ... just before he hit the course to try to raise some funds for a good cause.
So @JasonKelce really has hecklers at his charity golf tournament. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/reZrrhj9MN— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) June 17, 2024 @RossTuckerNFL
You can see the ex-Philadelphia offensive lineman and some diehard Eagles fanatics grabbed what appeared to be lime-flavored Garage Beers ... and then went to town.
36-year-old Kelce finished his brew in a matter of seconds -- as did the others who participated in the suck-down -- but in true dad fashion, he helped clean up.
He then dapped up the guys -- before he took off to take care of his event-hosting duties.
Golf anyone? @JasonKelce I do not golf, but I drive golf carts. pic.twitter.com/CRz0YI72FW— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 17, 2024 @Realrclark25
The day looks poised to be a lot of fun -- former NFL players like Ross Tucker and Ryan Clark have already shown they're out there having a blast ... just remember to mix in a water or two, boys!!