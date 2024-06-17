Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jason Kelce Shotguns Beers With Fans At Charity Golf Tournament

Jason Kelce Shotguns Beers With Fans ... Boozy Monday Morning!!!

CHUGGIN ON THE PITCH
Jason Kelce might have quit football, but he clearly hasn't retired from drinking yet ... as the former Eagles star was seen crushing beers with fans at a charity golf event on Monday morning.

Kelce shotgunned the cold ones with the guys while out at Manufacturers Golf & Country Club in Pennsylvania ... just before he hit the course to try to raise some funds for a good cause.

You can see the ex-Philadelphia offensive lineman and some diehard Eagles fanatics grabbed what appeared to be lime-flavored Garage Beers ... and then went to town.

36-year-old Kelce finished his brew in a matter of seconds -- as did the others who participated in the suck-down -- but in true dad fashion, he helped clean up.

He then dapped up the guys -- before he took off to take care of his event-hosting duties.

The day looks poised to be a lot of fun -- former NFL players like Ross Tucker and Ryan Clark have already shown they're out there having a blast ... just remember to mix in a water or two, boys!!

