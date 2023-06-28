Jason Kelce Slugs 30 Ounces Of Beer In 5.7 Seconds In Epic Chugging Contest

Play video content Eagles Autism Foundation

Jason Kelce and his affinity for pouring beer down his throat was on full display once again Wednesday ... this time, the Philadelphia Eagles star chugged 30 ounces of the suds in less than six seconds!!!

It all went down at the start of his third annual charity event in Sea Isle City, N.J. ... when he decided to kick off the fundraising by participating in a drinking contest with radio host James Seltzer.

The two were given huge mugs of beer -- and after Kelce took an early lead, he never looked back ... putting away the booze in 5.7 seconds!!

James might’ve lost but @JasonKelce was fighting for his life after putting that thing down 😅 pic.twitter.com/Rkj3o6b1tv — Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) June 28, 2023 @Devan_Kaney

The crowd roared with delight ... but check out the video -- Kelce sure needed a few moments to let it all settle in his tummy!!

Don't worry -- he was able to recover nicely (as he often does) ... and he went on to compete in a few other events throughout Wednesday to try to help raise money for autism awareness.

Starting our morning in Sea Isle with beautiful chaos during the @Wawa Hoagie making contest 😅@JasonKelce the winner @tkelce a close second - gearing up for the Kelce Beach Bash on @NBCSPhilly & @NBCPhiladelphia at 4 PM. pic.twitter.com/FGIDMBtwVy — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) June 28, 2023 @ashlynrsullivan

During some of the games, he competed with his brother, Chiefs star Travis Kelce, and everyone involved seemed to have a great time.

Smile if you love your brother and raising money for the Eagles autism community😀 pic.twitter.com/3ozfkghWdA — Eagles Autism Foundation (@eaglesautism) June 28, 2023 @eaglesautism

There's still more left on the docket for Jason too -- he's slated to bartend at the famous Ocean Drive watering hole 'til late this evening in an effort to keep the fundraising going.