Travis Kelce Claps Back At Ja'Marr Chase, Don't Ever Disrespect Pat Mahomes!
6/22/2023 1:40 PM PT
Travis Kelce says Ja'Marr Chase gave the Kansas City Chiefs some prime bulletin board material after dissing Patrick Mahomes last week ... warning the Bengals receiver he better back up his words on the field -- or it's gonna get ugly.
Remember, the former LSU star sparked some drama over his "Pat who??" comments when he was asked about the best player in the NFL ... to which Mahomes responded with a pic wearing his Super Bowl rings, saying, "That's who."
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/VMq1yXQ1xs— Bobby Stroupe (@bobbystroupe) June 14, 2023 @bobbystroupe
Kelce addressed the beef on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason, this week ... saying, "I thought it was a little bold. The guy is a two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl MVP."
"It is what it is, dog. Who doesn't love some good locker room banter, man?" he added. "Shoutout to Ja'Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don't you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes, now."
"If you wanna talk your s***, talk your s***, pimp. You just better back it up."
Unfortunately, the Chiefs will have to wait until New Year's Eve to get revenge on Chase and the Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch ... but we're sure the guys in K.C. aren't going to forget about his words anytime soon.
That’s Who 💍💍 pic.twitter.com/pIs95yWMTS— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 16, 2023 @PatrickMahomes
Safe to say the game was already must-see TV ... but now, it's going to be even more electric.