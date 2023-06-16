Patrick Mahomes Claps Back At Ja'Marr Chase With SB Rings Pic, 'That's Who'

Patrick Mahomes is apparently a savage both on the field AND off of it ... 'cause he just responded to some Ja'Marr Chase shade this week with a legendary clapback!!

If you aren't familiar ... Chase -- the Bengals' superstar wideout -- dogged Mahomes a bit on Tuesday when he was having a conversation with a reporter about who's the best player in the NFL.

The receiver said it was his quarterback, Joe Burrow -- but then when he was informed the Cincinnati QB believed it was actually Mahomes ... Chase threw out a big, wet blanket.

"Pat who?" the 23-year-old quipped.

The response then drew a loud laugh from those in the locker room who had heard it.

Well, Mahomes certainly got wind of the barb ... and on Thursday at the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring revealing ceremony -- he tossed out a massive jab of his own back at Chase.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On a picture of him posing with his two Super Bowl rings pressed to his face ... he wrote in the caption, "That's Who."

Chase has yet to respond to the spike ... but let's be honest, is there anything more he could say to top it?