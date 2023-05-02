Patrick Mahomes Hits Met Gala W/ Wife In NYC, Party Alongside Stars

It's been over 2 months since the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, but Patrick Mahomes is still livin' it up, hitting the 2023 Met Gala with his wife Brittany, and they looked fabulous!

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar and his wife walked the red carpet at the world's most famous fashion event in Manhattan on Monday for the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" themed night.

Mahomes opted for a classic look, smooth black tuxedo made by Hugo Boss, along with loafers and a pair of dark shades.

Brittany wore an elegant off-the-shoulder gown with silver sequins and a thigh-high slit. As for her hair ... Artistry by LB gave her a natural look, placing her hair in a sleek bun.

Brittany -- who married Mahomes last March -- considered it the perfect "date night".

Fans, friends, and family loved the get up ... including Patrick's brother, Jackson, who said on Instagram, "BEST PHOTO EVER. SO GLAD YOU GUYS WENT!!"

