Serena Williams Reveals Pregnancy at Met Gala

Serena Williams just dropped a bombshell at the Met Gala, but it's got nothing to do with tennis or fashion ... she's got another baby on the way!

The retired tennis superstar revealed her pregnancy as she and husband Alexis Ohanian arrived at the gala -- and just to make sure everyone got it, he put his hand on her baby bump.

Guess they didn't want folks guessing about what they were seeing ... a la Rihanna during her Super Bowl Halftime surprise announcement.

Serena also made it official on social media, posting a bunch of pics with the caption, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

This will be the second baby for Serena and Alexis -- their first, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born in September 2017.

Serena's wearing a mostly black Gucci dress ... slimming, but you can still make out the bun in the oven in several photos snapped during her arrival.