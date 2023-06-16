Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Stoked After Getting SBLVII Rings!

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs finally got their Super Bowl LVII rings ... and they were understandably STOKED -- it's got over 609 diamonds!!

Mahomes, his wife Brittany, Juan Thornhill, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and the rest of the squad pulled up in their best fits to receive their new bling Thursday night ... the 2nd ring ceremony in the last four seasons.

The ring is pretty insane. It holds 609 round diamonds, 16 baguettes, 4 marquises, and 35 custom-cut genuine rubies ... a total of 16.10 carats!

Not only does it have a ton of diamonds, but the top of the ring can also be removed and turned into a pendant.

Once the ring top is off, there's a miniature Arrowhead Stadium, featuring Lombardi Trophies and a quote from Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, "Arrowhead Stadium is my favorite place on earth".

Each ring also has the player's signature, and scores from the 2022 playoffs on the interior, as well as Andy Reid's motto, "EDGE."

"The Chiefs Super Bowl LVII ring features thoughtful details and incredible craftsmanship," Chris Poitras, the GM of Jostens Professional Sports Division, said.

"This ring captures their unique championship story and commemorates the team's third Super Bowl victory."

In addition to the sweet jewelry, the Chiefs got a fancy meal, too ... eating surf and turf, with filet mignon and grilled lobster tail.

Of course, earning the ring wasn't easy. In the Super Bowl alone, the Chiefs were pushed to the brink, narrowly winning a 38-35 nail-biter in Arizona.

Mahomes won his second SB MVP after throwing three touchdown passes and hitting a clutch 26-yard run late in the 4th quarter, setting the Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal.