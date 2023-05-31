Travis Kelce Signs With CAA For Off-Field Representation

Travis Kelce is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, but he could be looking to dominate an entirely different industry next ... 'cause the superstar Kansas City Chiefs tight end just signed with a big-time entertainment agency!!!

The 33-year-old Super Bowl champ recently inked a contract with Creative Artists Agency for all off-field representation, per THR ... paving the way for a career in Hollywood.

The move is a no-brainer -- Kelce hosted "Saturday Night Live" earlier this year ... and his performance was met with rave reviews. In fact, comedian Jeff Dye compared the athlete to one 'SNL' legend.

"He reminded me of Phil Hartman, that's how good I'd say he was," Dye told us back in March. "Not being sarcastic, it was very Phil Hartman-esque."

The 4-time first-team All-Pro is no stranger to being in front of the camera -- how could we forget his "Catching Kelce" dating show?!? -- but he previously told TMZ Sports he wasn't sure if he was cut out for an acting career.

