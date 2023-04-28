Jason Kelce Chugs Beers With Fans After Eagles Draft Jalen Carter

It's safe to say Jason Kelce loved the Eagles' first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft ... 'cause when his team selected Jalen Carter, he chugged a beer with Birds fans in the building!!

The awesome moment was caught on the live TV broadcast ... which took place Thursday night in Kansas City.

You can see the great Eagles' center was extra hyped after Philly traded up to the No. 9 pick to get the Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle ... and to celebrate, Kelce took down a cold one right in front of the cameras.

But, it wasn't the only time the Super Bowl champ chugged a beer on camera ... he did it again, disappearing an entire bottle of beer in seconds while fans cheered him on.

Kelce -- who was drafted by the Eagles in the 6th round of the 2011 NFL Draft -- seemingly loved the pick, as Carter was considered one of, if not the best player in this year's draft.

During his last season at Georgia, Carter had 32 tackles, 3 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. He was also named First-team All-SEC and Unanimous All-American in 2022.

He also won two CFP championships with the Bulldogs.

"He has all the talent in the world, and I’m happy for him and our team," Kelce said on Instagram. "Welcome to Philadelphia big man!!"