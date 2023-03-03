Jason Kelce Asked to Make Cameo for Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Hosting Gig

Live from New York, it's Jason Kelce!!! Oh, and his kid brother whatshisname, Super Bowl champ guy ... Travis Kelce too.

Yep, there's a good chance it happens, because the Eagles star -- who lost to Travis' Chiefs last month -- was asked to make a special cameo appearance this weekend on "Saturday Night Live" for Travis' hosting gig.

Sources close to production tell TMZ Sports ... Travis will have some familiar faces in the crowd for his big night, including his famous mom Donna Kelce, his Uncle Don, Aunt Joan, and possibly his dad, Ed.

'SNL' producers are hoping Jason joins the family affair too, and not just to sit in the audience. We're told they want him in front of the camera at some point during the show.

Sources say Jason's attendance will be a last-minute decision, though, considering he and his wife just welcomed a baby girl, Bennett, last week -- plus he's also busy with the NFL Combine and his 'New Heights' podcast.

Having Jason join in on Travis' show makes total sense ... especially considering Super Bowl LVII was dubbed "The Kelce Bowl" as their teams faced off in the big game.

Both Kelces are also known to be two of the most talented and charismatic guys in the NFL, so the possibilities in the writers' room are endless. Travis has already dropped two hilarious promos for his comedic debut.

Sources say the Kelce clan is "very excited" for Travis' moment ... but Jason's gonna get his own shine when the fam heads to Philly Sunday to spend time with his new bundle of joy.