Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce Share Emotional Embrace With Mom On Field At Super Bowl

Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, shared an emotional moment with their mother, Donna, on the field after the Super Bowl ... but for two very different reasons.

On Sunday, Travis and Jason became the first set of brothers to ever play against each other in the Super Bowl ... and their mom was there to witness the historic moment.

After the game, Travis celebrated with his mom on the winner's stage after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35, behind some late-game magic from MVP QB Patrick Mahomes.

Donna found Jason on the field during the Chiefs' celebration, and cameras captured the two exchanging words with Donna hugging and kissing her son, Jason, on the cheek.

Of course, Donna couldn't choose a side, and she showed up to the game repping for both her sons, wearing a jacket that was half-Chiefs colors and half-Eagles colors.

In the end, even though her son Jason's team lost, having two sons play against each other in the biggest game of the season is a win for the entire family.