Nick Sirianni Takes Shots With Eagles Fans At Bar ... After Super Bowl Loss

Nick Sirianni might be the coolest coach ever -- the Eagles head coach hit up a local bar and took shots with Philly fans over the weekend ... and the video is awesome!!

We're told 41-year-old Sirianni -- who's entering his third season on the headset for the Eagles -- showed up with his buddies at Brewers Towne Tavern in Haddon Township, New Jersey around midnight on Saturday ... and stayed at the spot for a few hours.

Nick Sirianni at Brewers Towne Tavern last weekend ripping Jäger shots with Eagles fans. One of us.



(via fb/morganisabossbro) pic.twitter.com/ljAmDNpVfS — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) March 1, 2023 @BarstoolPhilly

At one point, Sirianni got behind the bar and raised a toast to the fans in attendance ... with everyone letting out an Eagles chant before taking shots together. BTW, nice TV show selection in the background.

Sources tell us Sirianni couldn't have been nicer throughout his time at the pub ... enjoying drinks and talking to patrons.

One bargoer, a content creator named Yahmitch, tried to get Coach to make a shoutout to a friend ... but Sirianni made it clear he was just hanging out and wanted to chill like a regular person.

Sirianni wasn't gonna leave the guy without a memento, though ... so he granted a selfie.

Play video content TMZSports.com