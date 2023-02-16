Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Keep Super Bowl Party Rollin' At K.C. Nightclub

Play video content

It's been over three days since the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, but the party is still raging on in K.C. -- with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce dancing their faces off at a club on Wednesday night!!

The guys -- plus Brittany and Jackson Mahomes -- rolled through Mosaic in the hours after the team's parade ... and despite going strong since Sunday, they were still certainly in the party mood.

Kelce was seen on the top of a stage area, hittin' the stanky leg -- much to the crowd's delight.

Patrick, meanwhile, was spotted on top of the D.J. booth, firing up the clubgoers.

It's been a wild 72-plus hours for the guys -- after beating the Eagles in SB LVII, they've been going non-stop. The two had a blast with The Chainsmokers right after the win, then Patrick hit Disneyland. The BFFs reunited for a wild parade on Wednesday afternoon ... before meeting up again at the club.

Of course, they're used to all of it by now -- they did pretty much the exact same thing back in 2020 after beating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl ... even hitting the same K.C. nightclub!!