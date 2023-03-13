Jason Kelce Rips Massive Shot With Eagles GM After Announcing Return

Play video content Twitter / @newheightshow

Jason Kelce's back with the Eagles ... and he celebrated his return in the most Kelce way possible -- by rippin' a massive shot with Philadelphia's general manager!!

The All-Pro -- and noted party animal -- made it known on Monday morning he was coming back for his 13th NFL season ... saying in a statement, "I ain’t f***ing done yet!"

A short time later, he revealed how he informed Howie Roseman of his decision ... and, yes, it featured plenty of booze.

Roseman, after giving the 35-year-old a big hug, poured Philly's center a shot cup of mezcal before giving himself one too ... and then the guys threw it back no problem.

Of course, the liquor-infused party is certainly warranted -- Kelce is one of the best offensive linemen in Eagles history ... and there appeared to be a very strong chance he was done playing football following Philly's loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

But, in his announcement Monday, Kelce said conversations with his wife and "many other friends and family" led him to his comeback.