Jason And Kylie Kelce Share Sweet Kiss Before Chiefs Game

Jason and Kylie Kelce shared some adorable PDA before the new ESPN talent started his "Monday Night Football" analyst gig -- getting in a smooch near a broadcast stage -- and the sweet moment was all caught on video!!

The ex-Philadelphia Eagles center -- who swapped out his Chiefs tailgate attire for a button-down shirt for ESPN's pregame show -- was gearing up to break down Kansas City's matchup with the Saints from the Arrowhead Stadium turf ... when Kylie grabbed him for a few seconds to seemingly wish him luck.

She planted a kiss right on his lips ... and then appeared to wipe something off his face.

The cute couple was then able to chat a bit, too -- before Jason hopped in front of the camera and did his thing.

He defended Travis Kelce's slow start to the season as well as the Kansas City tight end's busy offseason ... and looked smooth yet again. At one point during a break, he even signed a fan's prosthetic leg!

This might top signing a baby 😅 pic.twitter.com/SJIT6FCuxO — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 7, 2024 @newheightshow

As for Kylie, the pre-show love for Jason was hardly the only display of support she had for her man and his little brother ... check out her shirt, it's a "New Heights" podcast tee ... that featured Travis' "Alright Nah" catchphrase.

Kylie Kelce in the house - and wearing an “Alright Nah” shirt pic.twitter.com/tY6ZLyXzY6 — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) October 7, 2024 @MattFosterTV

Of course, Travis' significant other was in the building too ... Taylor Swift was spotted all night long, cheering on her boyfriend from a suite seat.

And, after the end of the tilt, which Chiefs won pretty easily -- Travis met up with Taylor and got in a congratulatory kiss of his own.