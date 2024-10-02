Travis Kelce Admits Struggles With Stats, But Winning 'All That F***in' Matters'

Play video content New Heights

Travis Kelce's not losing his mind over his stat line like the rest of the world ... saying despite having the best outing of his season on Sunday, the only number he gives a damn about is the one in the win column.

The All-Pro tight end addressed his seven-catch, 89-yard performance in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on the latest episode of his "New Heights" podcast with brother, Jason, on Wednesday ... which was surprisingly the strongest performance of the 2024 campaign for the usually dominant force.

Travis admitted the narrative of his struggles on the field leading up to the Week 4 contest were true ... but only in one area.

"Struggling in terms of stats," Travis said. "I was still playing winning football. That's all that f***ing matters."

As for folks giving their two cents on his every on-field move ... Travis said he's not listening to the outside noise -- even if it's complimentary. But if he IS going to assess his numbers, he holds himself to a much higher standard.

"Big game?" Travis said. "Since when is 89 yards a big game? It was a solid game. A big game is like I score a touchdown, or something."

Jason took it one step further ... saying if a pass catcher doesn't go over the 100-yard mark, it isn't a "big game" in his eyes.

Travis insisted he's focused on doing his job whenever his number's called ... and helping get a dub, even if it's in a smaller role.

"I was accountable this game," he said. "I didn't have any drops, which was what happened in Atlanta to make me feel like I had a bad game. I still didn't have an outstanding game, there's a lot that goes into having a great game."

"I helped my team find a way to win, and that is all that will ever matter."