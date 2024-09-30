Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Still Together Despite Her NFL Game Absences

Still With Travis Despite Being MIA At Last 2 NFL Games

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong despite her noticeable absence at his last two NFL games.

Sources familiar with the couple tell TMZ … Taylor and Travis remain a couple, even though she hasn't been able to make it to his last two games in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Taylor was at Travis' first two games this year, both in Kansas City, but she's been MIA since ... including a game at SoFi Stadium, where she had a bunch of concerts last year.

She was a staple at games last season and fans are starting to get worried about trouble in paradise ... but we're told that's simply not the case here.

Taylor is going back on tour in a couple weeks in Florida ... so it appears rehearsals may be contributing to her missing Travis' recent games.

With or without Taylor, the outcome remains the same for Travis and the Chiefs ... the defending Super Bowl champions are undefeated at 4-0.

Travis' next game is Oct. 7 on Monday Night Football ... so it will be interesting to see if Taylor's able to make it to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for her third home game of the year.