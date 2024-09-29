Taylor Swift Not Reason Travis Kelce's Getting Acting Gigs, Sinqua Walls Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Travis Kelce's acting career has taken off this past year, but it's NOT the direct result of his relationship with Taylor Swift ... so says "Friday Night Lights" actor Sinqua Walls, who tells TMZ Sports he's gettin' gigs because he's a natural talent -- but being a 3-time NFL Super Bowl champ doesn't hurt, either!!

The 39-year-old actor -- also known for his leading role in the "White Men Can't Jump" remake -- broke it down for us this week ... shortly after he drove by a billboard for "Grotesquerie," a new horror TV series featuring Kelce.

"I think that what we've seen over the last few years of Travis is that he has a natural, innate charisma and personality," Wells said.

"I feel like if you can translate that into your role as an actor -- if you can try and channel it, then it'll be good."

So, Wells is not letting Kelce's superstar girlfriend get the credit. Of course, many fans, and a lot of Swifties, believe the "Fortnight" singer has enhanced his career off the field.

"Nah, he's a champion," Walls said of Taylor's presumed impact on Kelce's Hollywood career.

"Over the last few years that man has won so many championships with him and [Patrick] Mahomes. They've been growing together, they both have built a bigger profile. I think with that comes more exposure and more opportunities, which it should."

Kelce's entertainment career started back in 2016 when he starred in his own dating reality show, "Catching Kelce." He also appeared in "Moonbase 8" in 2020 and hosted "Saturday Night Live" in early 2023.

All this before he hooked up with Swift.

"Like I said, it's not impossible for an athlete to transition into being a good actor," Walls said.