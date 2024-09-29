Lil Pump Continues Attacks on Taylor Swift For Backing Kamala Harris

Lil Pump is continuing his attacks on Taylor Swift for endorsing Kamala Harris for president -- sporting a new t-shirt with a not-so-subtle message.

The rapper -- and avid Donald Trump supporter -- uploaded a pic to Instagram Saturday, showing him and a fan in white shirts with red lettering that spelled out the words, "F*** Talor Swift."

Knowing Pump, the misspelling of Taylor's first name was totally on purpose to troll her even more. The photo appears to have been taken in Hong Kong, where Pump is currently on his world tour with a concert scheduled for Sunday night.

You may recall ... Pump began to bash Taylor almost immediately after the pop superstar backed Kamala -- the Democratic presidential candidate -- in a social media post earlier this month.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Following Kamala's debate with Trump -- her Republican rival -- Taylor wrote on Instagram that she was casting her vote for Harris and her VP pick Tim Walz in the upcoming election. Taylor said she made her decision to vote for Kamala "because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Taylor added Kamala is a "steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

But, Taylor's political speech didn't sit well Pump, who went off on her in a series of X posts, telling her to go "f*** urself."

Pump also said Taylor had no clue why she would even vote for Harris, speculating it's because she's a billionaire who is not impacted by Kamala's current policies as vice president.

And Pump's vitriol didn't stop there ... but you already get the picture. Pump's no fan of Taylor's liberal views and is firmly behind Trump and his VP selection J.D. Vance.