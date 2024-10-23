Jason Kelce Addresses Viral Pic, Says He Wasn't Sleeping At Taylor Swift Concert

Play video content New Heights

Jason Kelce is putting an end to sleep-gate ... emphatically saying he was NOT snoozin' during Taylor Swift's recent "Eras" tour show in Miami, despite what the internet thinks!

JK was choppin' it up with bro Travis Kelce on the latest edition of their "New Heights" podcast ... when the conversation turned to the recent viral photo which seemingly showed the retired NFL star catching some Zs during TS' latest show.

Sometimes I feel like everyone is a sexy baby and I’m a monster on a hill pic.twitter.com/6JP9zod5yD — Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) October 19, 2024 @Beau_Allen

And, in the pic -- taken by Jason's former Eagles teammate Beau Allen -- it surely seems like Kelce was sleeping ... but he swears he was wide awake!

"I'm tapping my thigh," he said. "I'm just like in the moment, listening to the song. Then all of a sudden, I go on Twitter, and I see this f***ing picture. And I'm like 'What the f**k!'"

Jason then points out what he says is irrefutable proof he was conscious ... saying his hand was hovering above his leg, something he argues would be impossible for someone who was asleep.

As for Beau posting the photo, Jason isn't angry with his buddy ... though he did joke he fell victim to "friendly fire."

While Travis couldn't be there -- he's in the middle of the football season -- he said he had "all the FOMO in the world" seeing his family and friends at the show, saying he heard Hard Rock Stadium in Miami was on a whole different level.