Jason Kelce Pounds Beer On Top of RV, Cameraman Falls Through Ceiling

But, My Cameraman's The One Falling Down!!!

Jason Kelce's no longer on the field, but one of his pregame teammates had a major fumble today ... with his cameraman crashing through an RV's roof and dropping his equipment.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center hit the Lincoln Financial Field parking lot Sunday morning before the Eagles v Browns kickoff to party with Philly fans ... and, of course, the exuberant Kelce bro needed to pound a beer or two in the lot.

This time JK decied to take his drinking to "New Heights" ... chugging a beer atop an RV alongide a woman wearing an Eagles jersey while his cameraman filmed the whole thing.

But, disaster struck when the camera guy tried to get a better angle on the pair ... stepping forward and falling through what might be the emergency hatch atop the vehicle, before completely dropping his camera.

Watch the clip ... Jason's eyes get real wide as he worries for his cameraman, and he tries to grab the expensive-looking equipment as it goes careening over the edge.

It doesn't look like the cameraman is hurt too bad ... though that camera is probably done for -- nothing but harsh pavement below.

Jason's really taking to retirement ... drinking, interacting with fans and appearing on broadcasts -- though he's had his fair share of injuries so far too. Remember, last month he accidentally hurt an Eagles superfan's knee during a powerful chest bump