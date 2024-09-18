Eagles Superfan Gives Medical Update After Jason Kelce Chest Bump Injury
Eagles Superfan Doing Okay After Kelce Chest Bump ... Just A Little Banged Up!!!
The Eagles superfan who wrecked his knee after chest-bumping Jason Kelce says he's doing just fine now ... not only because he'll eventually recover, but also thanks to the Philly legend for reaching out and making his dreams come true!!
Rob Dunphy went to social media to provide a pretty hilarious medical update on Tuesday ... saying he got some x-rays done on his knee after the "Monday Night Countdown" catastrophe -- and the results were essentially, "Man the f*** up."
https://t.co/u8Wly6HkSj pic.twitter.com/hnbDASYN2Y— Mike Bradley (@RealMikeBradley) September 16, 2024 @RealMikeBradley
Dunphy added he's hoping to get an MRI done in the next few days ... but in the meantime, he'll be getting around on some crutches.
The famously tatted supporter also revealed a ton of people have reached out to him following the viral moment ... including the future Hall of Fame center.
Tush Push is legit 😂😂@JasonKelce @newheightshow pic.twitter.com/nBK1I6DhDZ— Dunphy215 (@dunphy215) September 16, 2024 @dunphy215
"Jason Kelce did reach out," Dunphy said. "Jason Kelce is the man. His whole team is amazing. They're helping me live out every Eagles fan's dream. I couldn't thank them enough. It's really super cool. It's amazing, to be honest with you."
In fact, Dunphy said he would go through it all over again ... including the injury.
As for Jason's Monday night antics, the former All-Pro lineman adamantly denied alcohol played a factor ... telling his brother, Travis, on their latest episode of "New Heights" he's the ultimate professional when it comes to his ESPN gig.