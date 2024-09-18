Eagles Superfan Gives Medical Update After Jason Kelce Chest Bump Injury

Play video content

The Eagles superfan who wrecked his knee after chest-bumping Jason Kelce says he's doing just fine now ... not only because he'll eventually recover, but also thanks to the Philly legend for reaching out and making his dreams come true!!

Rob Dunphy went to social media to provide a pretty hilarious medical update on Tuesday ... saying he got some x-rays done on his knee after the "Monday Night Countdown" catastrophe -- and the results were essentially, "Man the f*** up."

Dunphy added he's hoping to get an MRI done in the next few days ... but in the meantime, he'll be getting around on some crutches.

The famously tatted supporter also revealed a ton of people have reached out to him following the viral moment ... including the future Hall of Fame center.

"Jason Kelce did reach out," Dunphy said. "Jason Kelce is the man. His whole team is amazing. They're helping me live out every Eagles fan's dream. I couldn't thank them enough. It's really super cool. It's amazing, to be honest with you."

In fact, Dunphy said he would go through it all over again ... including the injury.

