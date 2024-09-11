Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Travis Kelce Says He & Taylor Swift Were 'Dying Laughing' At Jason's 'MNF' Shirt

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Jason's 'MNF' Shirt ... Had Us 'Absolutely Dying Laughing'

091124-travis-kelce-taylor-swift-jason-kelce-launch (1)
Coming To You Live
New Heights

Jason Kelce's "Monday Night Football" debut shirt -- and his NSFW comment that accompanied it -- had nearly everyone in stitches ... including Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift!!

At least, that's what the Kansas City Chiefs star said on Wednesday's episode of "New Heights" ... revealing that when he and his girlfriend saw the whole scene unfold on ESPN this week -- they giggled hard.

091024_jason_kelce_kal
CALLING AN AUDIBLE
ESPN

"Me and Taylor were watching that," the tight end said, "absolutely dying laughing at it."

If you missed it, the hilarious scene all went down just prior to the 49ers vs. Jets game in the Bay Area ... after Jason had apparently left his travel bag in his truck.

travis kelce taylor swift jason kelce
Getty

The elder Kelce bro. hit up a nearby mall for a replacement shirt -- and when it was so obviously too snug for him ... he made a remark live on-air that his "t**s" were struggling.

While there were some haters who found it a bit crass ... Travis said he loved it -- calling it "the perfect thing to open everybody up to what they were going experience for the next 18 weeks."

Jason, meanwhile, didn't seem to have any regrets ... and also was pretty sure no one got in trouble for his off-the-cuff comment.

jason kelce side by side
Getty

All jokes aside, Jason -- who signed with ESPN this offseason after retiring from the NFL -- said he enjoyed his first broadcast and looks forward to the upcoming season ... with our without more wardrobe mishaps.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later