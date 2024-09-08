Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Grab Dinner in NYC After US Open Date

Out to Eat After US Open!!!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's date just keeps on rolling ... the two stars just pulled up to a New York City restaurant -- hand-in-hand, like we've seen a lot recently.

The two celebs hit a popular Mediterrean restaurant in Manhattan Sunday night... looking loved up in new outfits hours after pulling off tennis chic in Queens.

Travis dressed in a collared shirt and pants, hat on his head, while Taylor threw on a different dress for their evening meal ... one a little less bright than her tennis-watching ensemble.

The two walked in, hands clasped tightly one another. No other PDA in this situation ... but, it's clear Swelce's very happy together.

As you know ... America's favorite couple hit the men's final of the US Open where they watched Jannik Sinner sweep Taylor Fritz.

The two were joined by close pals Patrick and Brittany Mahomes ... putting rumors that Tay and Britt were beefing after Mahomes' recent political social media activity to rest.

It's been a Travis/Taylor filled weekend ... 'cause Travis played Thursday night in front of his parents and better half -- so, he had time to kill on Saturday and Sunday.

The duo pulled up to a wedding at Electric Lady Studios Saturday night, a day after chowing down on pizza -- and, getting a whole lot of attention from fans.

The two are spending a ton of time together recently ... since Taylor's got a break in her "Eras" tour until the middle of October when she'll be back onstage in Miami.

The Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals in K.C. on Sunday ... so Travis has got to get back to practice soon -- and, ya gotta think Taylor's getting ready for another Sunday above the gridiron.