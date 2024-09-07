Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy Pizza in NYC, Fans Go Wild

Play video content BACKGRID

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce brought their love affair back to NYC Friday night, touching down for some Italian food in Brooklyn and causing quite a stir among the locals.

The pop superstar and her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend sank their teeth into yummy pizza and/or doughy calzones – the only two food items on the menu -- at Lucali restaurant in the borough's leafy Carroll Gardens.

Check out the photos/videos ... the place was packed with people inside and out trying to catch a glimpse of the famous couple.

And they all finally did, BTW, after Taylor and Travis polished off their meal and strolled hand-in-hand out of the eatery.

Fans erupted in cheers as Travis flashed a smile and waved while leading Taylor to a white SUV. They then climbed into the back of the vehicle, which drove them away.

Their dinner outing came one day after Taylor watched Travis play in the Chief's NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, beating their opponents 27-20.

Taylor was filmed in a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium in KC, getting pumped for the game by clapping and pressing her hands against the glass.

After the Chiefs victory, Taylor and Travis held hands as they walked out of the arena.