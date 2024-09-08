Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attend Wedding in NYC

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were guests at a fancy NYC wedding Saturday night ... but the question everyone is wondering: when will they tie the knot?

The couple rolled up in a white SUV to Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan for the wedding of model Karen Elson to the music studio's owner Lee Foster.

Check out the photos/videos ... Travis and Taylor were dressed to the nines as they exited the vehicle to the flashing cameras of the paparazzi. Ever the gentleman, Travis guided his pop star girlfriend onto the sidewalk and into the studio.

After the ceremony, the pair strolled outside as their excited fans screamed from behind metal barricades. They smiled and held hands walking to their waiting SUV, with Taylor climbing inside followed by Travis. The SUV then drove away.

The two have been spending lots of time together. On Friday night, they showed up at Lucali Restaurant in Brooklyn for some yummy pizza and calzones. And, on Thursday night, Taylor attended Travis' season opener with the Kansas City Chiefs who beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-20.